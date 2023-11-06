Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers
There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Dane Co. Farmers' Market Holiday Markets will begin on Nov. 18, 2023.
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market looks to the holidays
Like autumn days themselves, the hours for the fall markets are shorter than the summertime...
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market looks to the holidays