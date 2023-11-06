Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 30 and will run through Sept. 28 at West Palm Beach.

This will be the first full tour for the band since 2019. The Grammy award-winning band will be supported by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access that will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Different VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. More information on those can be found at VIP Nation’s website.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Woman accused in infant’s 2022 death arrested for OWI with minor in car

Latest News

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off with a celebration at Metcalfe's Market, at...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set
As anyone who has already seen Red Kettles popping up outside stores knows, the Salvation...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set
Sauk Creek Greenway
Neighbors fear backyard impacts from City of Madison stormwater corridor project
The backyards of city residents like Gwen Long are affected by the project spanning from Old...
Neighbors fear backyard impacts from City of Madison stormwater corridor project
.
BBB: People ages 18-24 report losing more money to scams than older adults