Love: wins good for young team

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 20- 3 win at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers finally snapped a four game losing streak. Ending a losing streak is a welcomed feat by fans and players, especially if you are on one of the youngest teams in the NFL. The Packers, especially on the offensive side of the ball, are one of the youngest teams in the league and it has been talked about throughout the season.

The Packers lead just 7-3 at halftime and for quarterback Jordan Love, putting together a win after that close halftime score felt good for the young team.

“I think we’ve struggled at doing you know find ways to win close games to tough games and just grind out and finish it,” Love said. “So it’s it’s definitely something that’s hard. It’s not easy in NFL to get a win. So anytime we get it we’re going to cherish it but that’s the thing that go for it. We just got to keep building on keep growing and keep finding ways to win those those tough games.”

Up next, the Packers take a trip out to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers next Sunday at noon.

