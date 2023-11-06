MPD finds SUV linked to teen’s killing at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The vehicle used in the shooting that killed a teenage girl and injured three more teens has been located, the Madison Police Department reported Monday.

The statement revealing the SUV was found and recovered noted that the people involved in Kyesha Miller’s death last month had not been arrested – as of four days ago.

While MPD only would go up to Thursday when saying no suspects have been detailed its statement did not offer any indication that anyone has been taken into custody in the intervening time. The update added MPD would not be releasing any other information at this time, and it assured the public the investigation remains open and active.

The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three 14-year-olds on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 (Madison Police Dept.)

Miller, 15, died following the Oct. 10 shooting at the Harmony Apartments, on Madison’s east side. Three other teens were wounded at the time, the police department reported. All four teenage victims were outside at the time of the shooting, Barnes continued, adding that he does not believe they were targeted.

A day after the shooting, the Madison Police Department released images of the suspects (see below) in Miller’s killing. In one of the pictures, four people could be seen running toward a silver SUV, that investigators believe was likely a Lexus.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes described the video as showing the suspects firing multiple shots in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers later found more than 50 shell casings. Multiple homes were struck, two of which had families with children inside at the time.

Miller’s death was the second time in three months that someone was shot and killed outside of the apartment. After that shooting, the police department reported more than 60 shell casings were discovered.

