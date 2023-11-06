National Guard enlisted for Share Your Holidays drive at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – NBC15 Share Your Holidays is underway. After a successful kickoff, the first big event of the campaign to end hunger in southern Wisconsin is coming up this week.

On Tuesday, everyone is encouraged to join us and the National Guard at the Alliant Energy Center for our canned food drive. Guard members will be there from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect non-perishable food donations.

Tuesday’s drive is a drive through event, so donors will not need to get out of their vehicles. Just pull up and someone will take your donation. See the list below for some suggested items to give:

Beans (canned or dry)

Low-sugar cereal

Canned tuna

Oatmeal

Low-sodium soups and stews

Low-sugar canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Pasta

Peanut Butter (nut butter)

Canned Chicken

Guard members have a history of helping in the fight against hunger. In the early days of Share Your Holidays, they were right there and ready to serve their community.

For the 25th Anniversary Share Your Holidays in 2020, they also hosted a drive-thru food drive at the Alliant Energy Center which brought back memories of the early days of working together. The soldiers who were there in 2020 were inspired by their experience.

People who cannot make it to the Alliant Energy Center, will have a second option during the day. Another event will be held at Sun Prairie West High School, at 2850 Ironwood Dr., that runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

