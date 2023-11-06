Neighbors fear backyard impacts from City of Madison stormwater corridor project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is launching a yearlong effort to hear from the community about a stormwater channel project on the west side. But many neighbors have already organized and expressed their concerns ahead of Monday night’s kick-off meeting at Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The backyards of city residents like Gwen Long are affected by the project spanning from Old Sauk Rd. to Tree Ln. “You just don’t find this anywhere anymore,” she said, showing NBC15 around the wooded area.

The city plans to stabilize the stormwater channel, known as the Sauk Creek Greenway, to ultimately improve water quality.

“Because it isn’t stabilized, the water pulls off dirt and sediment, and that flows downstream,” city stormwater engineer Jojo O’Brien said. “That dirt and sediment makes our lakes and rivers polluted.”

Long, who is a founding member of the environmental group Friends of Sauk Creek, worries trees will be removed during the project.

“We do know that the creek needs some work to make sure that flow is good to this area to avoid any flooding,” she said. “But we want to save as many trees in that process.”

O’Brien says some trees will be removed. Just how many is unknown with the project design not slated to be conducted until next year.

“I would say that the city also wants to preserve as many trees as possible, and we really want to get community input on how to do that in a way that they feel good about,” O’Brien said.

She says the city’s goal is to discuss the different options of how to stabilize the channel during its community engagement phase. According to a timeline on the city’s website, next steps include concept refinement, draft plans and approval processes in 2024.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.