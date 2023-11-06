Palestinian women in Madison share their stories, speak on war

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A panel of Palestinian women spoke in Madison Sunday, telling their stories and sharing their connections to Palestine in a time of war.

Only women were invited to the “Voices of Resilience” gathering at the University of Wisconsin South Madison Partnership to discuss the war in Gaza through the lens of Palestinian women.

The panelists answered questions about the war and their experiences being Palestinian in Wisconsin.

Organizer Maria Ahmed says people must educate themselves on what is happening overseas.

“This has been happening for 75 years,” Ahmed said. “But what is different now, we all have the opportunity to learn from the people and not a bought-out media company or bought-out politicians, or leaders who have their own motives, that’s the difference now and so if people are still not doing it, that’s ignorance.”

Another goal of Sunday’s event was to strengthen relationships between women in the Madison area.

“I was happy that this wasn’t going to be like a debate or a politics discussion,” Sabreen Amro said. “I wanted to just tell people about myself and my experience being a Palestinian in America and how myself and my family are being affected by what’s going on in Gaza.”

Only up to 80 people were allowed at the gathering, which was intended to be a safe, private space for people to connect.

