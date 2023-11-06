Palestinian women in Madison share their stories, speak on war

The event was open to women only, and focused on a female view of the war.
The event was open to women only, and focused on a female view of the war.(WMTV-TV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A panel of Palestinian women spoke in Madison Sunday, telling their stories and sharing their connections to Palestine in a time of war.

Only women were invited to the “Voices of Resilience” gathering at the University of Wisconsin South Madison Partnership to discuss the war in Gaza through the lens of Palestinian women.

The panelists answered questions about the war and their experiences being Palestinian in Wisconsin.

Organizer Maria Ahmed says people must educate themselves on what is happening overseas.

“This has been happening for 75 years,” Ahmed said. “But what is different now, we all have the opportunity to learn from the people and not a bought-out media company or bought-out politicians, or leaders who have their own motives, that’s the difference now and so if people are still not doing it, that’s ignorance.”

Another goal of Sunday’s event was to strengthen relationships between women in the Madison area.

“I was happy that this wasn’t going to be like a debate or a politics discussion,” Sabreen Amro said. “I wanted to just tell people about myself and my experience being a Palestinian in America and how myself and my family are being affected by what’s going on in Gaza.”

Only up to 80 people were allowed at the gathering, which was intended to be a safe, private space for people to connect.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down
The Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program held a special dinner to raise money for...
Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program holds dinner fundraiser for Ukrainians
Vintage clothing fans flocked to Garver Feed Mill for fall Midwest Vintage Flea.
Vintage clothing aficionados flock to Garver Feed Mill for fall Midwest Vintage Flea
Many of the members of the ‘Union Solidarity March and Rally’ are represented by the Office and...
Employees with MGE, other area companies rally for higher wages