Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off with a celebration at Metcalfe's Market, at...
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off with a celebration at Metcalfe's Market, at Hilldale Shopping Center, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.(KMOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As anyone who has already seen Red Kettles popping up outside stores knows, the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising drive of the year is back.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the organization plans to celebrate the kettles’ return with a grand opening event at the Metcalfe’s Market in the Hilldale Shopping Cetner. Their kickoff that day runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which time they will have music and free coffee.

Over 60 retailers across Dane Co. are involved this year, the agency said. Outside of their shops will be the familiar kettles next to volunteers ringing their bells and raising money for social services in the county. The Salvation Army explained in its statement that everything raised through the Red Kettles stays in the community and goes toward supporting family and women’s shelters, housing programs, emergency disaster, among other services.

People wanting to ring bells at the kettles can register online at RingBellsDane.org or by calling 608-250-2255.

MATCH DAYS

As part of the campaign, six organizations have offered to match donations made on certain dates this year. Se the schedule below to find the dates and who is sponsoring the match:

DateSponsor
Saturday, Nov. 11Miron Construction
Saturday, Nov. 18Only in Wisconsin Giving
Saturday, Nov. 25Associated Bank
Saturday, Dec. 2CMS of Madison
Friday, Dec. 8Bank of Sun Prairie
Saturday, Dec. 9Connexus Credit Union
Saturday, Dec. 16One Community Bank

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin System reveals its new name, the Universities of Wisconsin, and...
Universities of Wisconsin unveil plan to recover $32 million cut by Republicans in diversity fight
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Report: Craig Counsell headed to Chicago
Child sex charge dropped against former McFarland village president
Christopher Gonzalez, 36, who has not been seen since Nov. 1, 2023.
Green Alert issued for Janesville man