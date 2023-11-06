Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As anyone who has already seen Red Kettles popping up outside stores knows, the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising drive of the year is back.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the organization plans to celebrate the kettles’ return with a grand opening event at the Metcalfe’s Market in the Hilldale Shopping Cetner. Their kickoff that day runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which time they will have music and free coffee.

Over 60 retailers across Dane Co. are involved this year, the agency said. Outside of their shops will be the familiar kettles next to volunteers ringing their bells and raising money for social services in the county. The Salvation Army explained in its statement that everything raised through the Red Kettles stays in the community and goes toward supporting family and women’s shelters, housing programs, emergency disaster, among other services.

People wanting to ring bells at the kettles can register online at RingBellsDane.org or by calling 608-250-2255.

MATCH DAYS

As part of the campaign, six organizations have offered to match donations made on certain dates this year. Se the schedule below to find the dates and who is sponsoring the match:

Date Sponsor Saturday, Nov. 11 Miron Construction Saturday, Nov. 18 Only in Wisconsin Giving Saturday, Nov. 25 Associated Bank Saturday, Dec. 2 CMS of Madison Friday, Dec. 8 Bank of Sun Prairie Saturday, Dec. 9 Connexus Credit Union Saturday, Dec. 16 One Community Bank

