Universities of Wisconsin unveil plan to recover $32 million cut by Republicans in diversity fight

Universities of Wisconsin logo
The University of Wisconsin System reveals its new name, the Universities of Wisconsin, and logo, on October 10, 2023.(University of Wisconsin System)
By Harm Venhuizen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Universities of Wisconsin unveiled a $32 million workforce development plan Monday in an attempt to recover funds that were cut by the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year in a fight over campus diversity programs.

The Legislature’s budget committee voted in June to eliminate 188 diversity, equity and inclusion positions within the university system and slash UW’s budget by $32 million, which is the amount Republicans estimated would be spent on so-called DEI programs over the next two years.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his partial veto power to protect the DEI positions, but he was unable to prevent the $32 million cut. The budget Evers signed into law in July allows UW to recover the funding if it can show the money will be spent on workforce development and not DEI.

The spending plan UW President Jay Rothman announced Monday would direct funds to four “high-demand” fields: engineering, health care, business and computer science. The plan allocates $2.5 million each year to UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, and $1 million to each of the system’s 11 other universities.

“This plan is exactly what the Legislature is looking for — a concentrated emphasis on adding more graduates to the workforce in key areas,” Rothman said. “I would hope everyone would agree that this is in the best interest of the state of Wisconsin.”

The proposal must be approved by the UW Board of Regents, which was set to meet Thursday, before going to the Legislature’s budget committee.

GOP leaders last month continued their efforts to force the university system to slash its DEI spending by withholding pay raises that were approved in the budget for UW employees. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state’s top Republican, has promised not to approve the raises until the university system cuts DEI spending by $32 million.

“Withholding those pay raises, in my judgment, it’s both unfair and it’s wrong,” Rothman said. He did not say whether he expected the workforce spending plan to help convince Republicans to approve pay raises.

Vos signaled Monday that he will not act on the workforce plan until the university system makes changes to its diversity programming.

“It looks like a good proposal. Once we work out an agreement on DEI, we’d be happy to move forward,” he said in a statement.

The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, did not immediately respond to emails sent Monday seeking comment on the plan.

The Legislature is also weighing Republican-backed bills that would outlaw race- and diversity-based financial aid at UW schools and tech colleges. Evers is almost certain to veto those proposals, which were scheduled for a vote in the Assembly on Tuesday.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

