Up & Down Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The active up and down pattern continues as we dig deeper into the month of November. A few disturbances in the first half of the week will bring some rain chances but also keep mild conditions around. Drier weather returns for the second half of the week but comes with cooler temperatures. Overall, no big storm systems expected in the next 7-10 days.

Cloudy skies tonight with a few showers developing late. Warmer with lows around 50 degrees. Gust southerly winds developing 15-20 mph gusting to 30. Isolates showers early Monday, then a few sprinkles remaining the rest of the day with some thinning of clouds. Warmer with highs into the lower 60s. Breezy with westerly winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30. Partly cloudy Monday night with lows into the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with a sprinkle possible. Seasonable with highs into the lower 50s. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s, possible climbing after midnight. Overcast with scattered showers Wednesday. Highs into the lower 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds returns starting Thursday and last into early this weekend. Temperatures cooler and running a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s. Lows expected to be a couple degrees on either side of freezing. A small chance of a shower returning as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

