Up & Down Week Ahead

No Big Disturbances
Bus Stop Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain Chances Monday & Wednesday
  • Gusty Winds Early This Week
  • Warm Start Followed By Cool End
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The active up and down pattern continues as we dig deeper into the month of November. A few disturbances in the first half of the week will bring some rain chances but also keep mild conditions around. Drier weather returns for the second half of the week but comes with cooler temperatures. Overall, no big storm systems expected in the next 7-10 days.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with a few showers developing late. Warmer with lows around 50 degrees. Gust southerly winds developing 15-20 mph gusting to 30. Isolates showers early Monday, then a few sprinkles remaining the rest of the day with some thinning of clouds. Warmer with highs into the lower 60s. Breezy with westerly winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30. Partly cloudy Monday night with lows into the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with a sprinkle possible. Seasonable with highs into the lower 50s. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s, possible climbing after midnight. Overcast with scattered showers Wednesday. Highs into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

A mix of sun and clouds returns starting Thursday and last into early this weekend. Temperatures cooler and running a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s. Lows expected to be a couple degrees on either side of freezing. A small chance of a shower returning as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Up & down temps with breezy conditions
Fall-like week ahead
Strong winds return this week.
Fall-like week ahead
Sunset is before 5pm now
Another Beautiful Day Ahead
With higher temperatures on Monday
A Milder Sunday Coming