Warm but blustery Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We enjoyed a nice, comfortable, and dry weekend - hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy it!

We’re starting off the week with very warm temperatures for this time of year. It’ll only last for one day though, we’ll be back to the November feel by midweek with cooler-than-typical temperatures returning by the end of the week.

There are no major disturbances to track this week. We’ll keep an eye on a midweek system that could bring the chance for a few rain showers.

What’s Coming Up...

Monday starts with clouds as a rainy system passes to our north. Some of our communities may see a sprinkle or two this morning, but most of us will remain dry as the bulk of the rain stays closer to Green Bay. Behind the warm front of that system, winds will continue to strengthen out of the west with wind gusts of 25-30 mph through the day. Clouds will clear through the late morning and afternoon, with highs climbing quickly to the 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with low temperatures falling to the upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy, shifting out of the northwest.

A mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday with lighter winds. Highs will be back to seasonal in the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

The next system we’ll be watching will begin to move in Tuesday night, bringing scattered showers to the region. We’ll keep scattered rain chances through the day on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s.

As that system moves out, slightly cooler air will move in behind it. Our high temperatures will fall back to the mid and upper 40s for the end of the workweek and into the next weekend. As of right now, next weekend is looking dry with some sunshine.

