Warm but blustery Monday

Getting cooler through the week
Getting cooler throughout the week
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • 60s today, becoming sunny
  • Next rain chance: Wednesday
  • Highs in 40s to end the week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We enjoyed a nice, comfortable, and dry weekend - hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy it!

We’re starting off the week with very warm temperatures for this time of year. It’ll only last for one day though, we’ll be back to the November feel by midweek with cooler-than-typical temperatures returning by the end of the week.

There are no major disturbances to track this week. We’ll keep an eye on a midweek system that could bring the chance for a few rain showers.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Monday starts with clouds as a rainy system passes to our north. Some of our communities may see a sprinkle or two this morning, but most of us will remain dry as the bulk of the rain stays closer to Green Bay. Behind the warm front of that system, winds will continue to strengthen out of the west with wind gusts of 25-30 mph through the day. Clouds will clear through the late morning and afternoon, with highs climbing quickly to the 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with low temperatures falling to the upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy, shifting out of the northwest.

A mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday with lighter winds. Highs will be back to seasonal in the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

The next system we’ll be watching will begin to move in Tuesday night, bringing scattered showers to the region. We’ll keep scattered rain chances through the day on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s.

As that system moves out, slightly cooler air will move in behind it. Our high temperatures will fall back to the mid and upper 40s for the end of the workweek and into the next weekend. As of right now, next weekend is looking dry with some sunshine.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

Getting cooler throughout the week
Warm but blustery Monday
Bus Stop Forecast
Up & Down Week Ahead
Up & down temps with breezy conditions
Fall-like week ahead
Strong winds return this week.
Fall-like week ahead