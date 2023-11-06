What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In every election since 2000, with the lone exception of 2016, the presidential candidate who won Virginia’s electoral votes ultimately won the presidency.

“For 100 years it was Ohio that was the bellwether state, that voted with the president in every single election,” George Washington political science professor Todd Belt said. “Now it’s turning out to be a lot like Virginia.”

Much like what will take place in Congress next year, Virginia’s General Assembly is up for grabs. Republicans will attempt to hold onto the lower chamber and Democrats will attempt to hold the Senate.

Belt said Virginia has comparable demographics to the U.S.

“They have rural areas, they have the urban areas, and they have a lot of growing immigrant populations.”

Political forecasters will look into the issues that drive turnout, such as abortion.

“People are wondering, was it just a blurb that would happen the year it was decided with Dobbs and then impact the 2022 elections, or is it going to have legs,” Belt said. “Will it continue to be something that really gives Democrats an advantage.”

Stakes are also high for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. If his party is able to outperform expectations, it could help launch a potential presidential bid.

“If Republicans do well, then that bodes well for Youngkin’s future political career, whatever that may be.”

Virginia is one of just four states holding a regularly scheduled state house election in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Cottage Grove firefighter Gavin Wendricks was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Cottage Grove firefighter identified as motorcycle rider killed in crash

Latest News

For the first time since its rehabilitation program opened in 2002, the Dane County Humane...
Bobcat rescued as a baby in Dane Co. recovers, released into wild
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks...
Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers