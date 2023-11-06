Wisconsin-Nebraska gametime set, another one under the lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Badger football fans will be bracing for their second night game at Camp Randall in four weeks when Nebraska comes to town the weekend after next.

The team announced Monday that the Nov. 18 showdown with the Cornhuskers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Plus, with the game set for an evening start, that means it will be broadcast live on NBC, a post from Wisconsin Football noted.

The Badgers will be looking to bounce back this weekend against Northwestern after a home loss to #3 Ohio State and a disappointing defeat against Indiana that saw the Hoosiers pick up their first Big Ten win of the season.

The stakes could be high when the ‘Huskers hit Madison. Saturday’s loss dropped Wisconsin into a second-place tie with both Nebraska and Minnesota, so the Badgers will almost certainly need to win next week and bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe to have any chance to catch Iowa and claim a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

