BBB: People ages 18-24 report losing more money to scams than older adults

.
.(KAUZ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Young adults are reportedly losing more money to scams than older adults, a study from the Better Business Bureau found.

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust found that those ages 18-24 are losing big time, with employment scams being the riskiest. Those type of scams have the highest median dollar loss of all scam types, at $1,819, and make up almost 30% of the scams reported by the age group.

BBB Institute Executive Director Melissa Lanning Trumpower said a large chunk of employment scams reported involved fake checks.

“Many reported being told to deposit checks into their accounts and then transfer funds to a vendor to pay for training or office equipment,” Trumpower said. “By the time they realized the check was bad, the money was gone. We must make sure young people understand it takes time for checks to clear and to be sure they’re good.”

Just under a fifth of employment scams reported from 18-24-year-olds involved inspecting or reshipping packages.

BBB also noted that young adults in this age group were targeted through text messages or online messaging the most among other methods.

