Booth named DPOW; Badgers remain ranked no. 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin sophomore middle Carter Booth was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year.

Booth had 17 blocks over the Badgers’ two win against 19. Purdue and Illinois. Her ten blocks against the Illini are tied for second-most in program history across a three-set match.

She also had 16 kills over those two matches.

Booth and the no. 2 Badgers have two road matches this week. They play at Maryland on Friday and at no. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

