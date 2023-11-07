Booth named DPOW; Badgers remain ranked no. 2

Carter Booth named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Carter Booth named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.(UWBadgers.com/ Julia Kostopoulos)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin sophomore middle Carter Booth was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this year.

Booth had 17 blocks over the Badgers’ two win against 19. Purdue and Illinois. Her ten blocks against the Illini are tied for second-most in program history across a three-set match.

She also had 16 kills over those two matches.

Booth and the no. 2 Badgers have two road matches this week. They play at Maryland on Friday and at no. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

