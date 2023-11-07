Cooler Temperatures Return to the Region

Mainly Clouds today

Showers Tonight and Wednesday Morning

Weekend Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a cooler conditions returning to the state of Wisconsin. For today a lot of clouds will hang around and with northerly winds in the morning, temperatures will struggle. Highs today will only manage lower 50s which is 10 to 15° cooler than what we saw yesterday.

Cooler temperatures, clouds and some light rain are in the forecast over the next couple of days. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Highs are expected to remain in the 50s for tomorrow and Thursday as well. We do have a chance of some showers making their way back in the picture as well. These will occur overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning as a weak trough of low pressure passes through the state of Wisconsin. Once that trough moves through, high-pressure will take over and it will dominate the weather through the end of the week.

Looking Ahead...

High temperatures are going to drop off even more for Friday and Saturday only reaching the mid 40s. But we will have lots of sunshine right on through the upcoming weekend.

