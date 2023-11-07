Dane County Board approves 2024 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $1 billion budget during its meeting on Monday night.

The 2024 operating budget totals over $789 million, while capital spending comes in at over $179 million.

The County Board made amendments to the budget, which was proposed by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi last month. Some amendments include adding over $1 million to provide wage increases to Journey Mental Health crisis response system staff, as well as $10 million to the Affordable Housing Development fund.

“The budget as proposed by County Executive Parisi reflected many of the County Board’s priorities,” County Board Chair Patrick Miles said. “The amendments to the budget push the Board’s priorities further, particularly regarding crisis care services, affordable housing, and the capacity to address the needs of youth and families.”

When introducing the budget, Parisi noted how more than a quarter of the budget proposed would go toward the social service safety net.

Other highlights previously noted in the budget include over $36 million for the building of a new 911 center that will be located at the East District Campus and serve as the hub for public safety communications. The budget also put toward $11 million for more assistance to food pantries and an emergency food supply network.

The County Executive’s office estimates the owner of an average Madison home will see their taxes go up $147.22 because of the budget. The plan now heads to Parisi’s office to be signed.

