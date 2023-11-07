Dane County Board approves 2024 budget

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $1 billion budget during its meeting on Monday night.

The 2024 operating budget totals over $789 million, while capital spending comes in at over $179 million.

The County Board made amendments to the budget, which was proposed by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi last month. Some amendments include adding over $1 million to provide wage increases to Journey Mental Health crisis response system staff, as well as $10 million to the Affordable Housing Development fund.

“The budget as proposed by County Executive Parisi reflected many of the County Board’s priorities,” County Board Chair Patrick Miles said. “The amendments to the budget push the Board’s priorities further, particularly regarding crisis care services, affordable housing, and the capacity to address the needs of youth and families.”

When introducing the budget, Parisi noted how more than a quarter of the budget proposed would go toward the social service safety net.

Other highlights previously noted in the budget include over $36 million for the building of a new 911 center that will be located at the East District Campus and serve as the hub for public safety communications. The budget also put toward $11 million for more assistance to food pantries and an emergency food supply network.

The County Executive’s office estimates the owner of an average Madison home will see their taxes go up $147.22 because of the budget. The plan now heads to Parisi’s office to be signed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Woman accused in infant’s 2022 death arrested for OWI with minor in car

Latest News

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off with a celebration at Metcalfe's Market, at...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set
As anyone who has already seen Red Kettles popping up outside stores knows, the Salvation...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back, with kickoff event set
Sauk Creek Greenway
Neighbors fear backyard impacts from City of Madison stormwater corridor project
The backyards of city residents like Gwen Long are affected by the project spanning from Old...
Neighbors fear backyard impacts from City of Madison stormwater corridor project