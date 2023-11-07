Man robbed at knifepoint in Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects robbed a man at knifepoint at Warner Park in Madison Monday night.

The Madison Police Department says the victim was walking alone in the park just before 9:30 p.m. when the two suspects approached him, took out a knife and threatened him.

The suspects then grabbed the victim’s wallet, threw him to the ground and ran off. He sustained non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Police have not arrested anyone yet. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

