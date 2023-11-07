MPD: Manager holds suspect in hotel elevator after employees attacked

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who was staying at a downtown Madison hotel allegedly smashed up the lobby overnight before a night manager trapped her in an elevator, according to a police department report.

Madison Police Department officers found the woman, who was attending a conference at the hotel and staying there at the time, still being held in the elevator when they arrived shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday to the Hilton Hotel on E. Wilson Street.

Hotel employees told investigators the 26-year-old suspect was going back and forth in the lobby shouting and swearing. They described her punching at walls and throwing things across the room, the MPD report continued.

She is also accused of attacking two hotel employees.

Officers indicated the woman was still “acting erratically” after being taken into custody and taken to the Dane Co. jail. According to the MPD statement, they spent much of the trip to the jail and as well as in the sally port of the building trying to calm her down.

The woman was eventually booked on counts that included battery, disorderly conduct, and physical abuse of an elderly person.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate to vote on amendment blocking church closures during public state of emergencies
Wisconsin Senate to vote on GOP-backed elections amendments to the state constitution
Wisconsin Assembly to pass Republican bill banning race, diversity factors in financial aid for UW
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell