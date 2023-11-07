MPD: Manager holds suspect in hotel elevator after employees attacked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman who was staying at a downtown Madison hotel allegedly smashed up the lobby overnight before a night manager trapped her in an elevator, according to a police department report.

Madison Police Department officers found the woman, who was attending a conference at the hotel and staying there at the time, still being held in the elevator when they arrived shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday to the Hilton Hotel on E. Wilson Street.

Hotel employees told investigators the 26-year-old suspect was going back and forth in the lobby shouting and swearing. They described her punching at walls and throwing things across the room, the MPD report continued.

She is also accused of attacking two hotel employees.

Officers indicated the woman was still “acting erratically” after being taken into custody and taken to the Dane Co. jail. According to the MPD statement, they spent much of the trip to the jail and as well as in the sally port of the building trying to calm her down.

The woman was eventually booked on counts that included battery, disorderly conduct, and physical abuse of an elderly person.

