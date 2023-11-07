Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell

There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are considering former MLB manager and current Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, among other candidates, to replace Craig Counsell, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday morning, citing sources briefed on the Brewers’ thinking.

Mattingly’s playing career ended in 1995. He became the Dodgers’ chief in 2011. He had a 446-363 record with the club when he left after the 2015 season.

In the next 7 years with the Marlins, he went 443-587, for a career record of 889 wins and 950 losses in 12 seasons. He parted ways with the Marlins after the 2022 season and took a new position in Toronto.

Rosenthal broke the news of Counsell’s surprising move to the Chicago Cubs Monday. According to Rosenthal, other candidates include Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, former Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks, Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, and Houston bench coach Joe Espada.

Counsell’s contract in Milwaukee ended last month but the Brewers reportedly hoped to re-sign him even as he looked at offers elsewhere.

Some Milwaukee fans did not take the news well, with reports of a Little League sign at Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay vandalized with profanity Monday.

