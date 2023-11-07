Search for missing Nebraska man intensifies as husband’s cooperation wanes

By Amber Little and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it’s putting “tons of resources” into locating a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man.

Personnel with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska Department of Corrections are searching the area near Tyler Goodrich’s home in the Yankee Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the sheriff’s office said they served a search warrant at Goodrich’s home Monday. Houchin wouldn’t share details on the evidence collected but did say deputies searched the home and property several times prior to the search warrant.

While Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, had been cooperating with law enforcement and organized a search party with friends over the weekend, Houchin said that’s no longer the case.

“Marshall Vogel and his family are no longer cooperating with the sheriff’s office on this investigation,” Houchin said.

Deputies were initially called to the home Goodrich and Vogel share on Friday at 7:45 p.m. after the two reportedly got into an argument. However, Goodrich had already left by the time deputies arrived and since no criminal activity was found, they left the area.

Vogel then called the sheriff’s office at 9:35 p.m. the following day to report Goodrich as missing.

Goodrich is described as being 6′1″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray zip-up running sweatshirt and running shoes.

Houchin said Goodrich’s phone was last active Friday at 7:41 p.m. at his home. He also cleared up some misinformation he’s seen on social media.

“The location at SW 13th and W Van Dorn was not a phone ping. It was a post on Snapchat,” he said.

Authorities said Goodrich was looking forward to running the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday but did not show up.

“We do not know what happened to Tyler Goodrich at this time,” Houchin said. “Everything is open at this point on what could have happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

