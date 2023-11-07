Storms Return Tonight

Wet Wednesday Ahead
Storm Timeline
Storm Timeline(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST
  • Up to Half Inch
  • End Of Week Clearing
  • Warmer Into Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active middle of the week is expected as our next weathermaker moves through the area. Rain totals have increased a bit with a tenth of an inch to the west and half inch possible to the east. Storms will be possible as well and those could include some heavier rain, gusty winds, and small hail in the stronger cells. No severe weather is anticipated. Gusty winds will clear things out Thursday with a lingering shower before a beautiful stretch of weather arrives for the end of the week, weekend, and much of next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy with showers and storms developing tonight. Some storms could be on the strong side. Easterly winds 10-15 mph with lows into the lower 40s, climbing after midnight. Scattered showers and storms Wednesday with highs into the lower 50s. Northeasterly winds 5-10 mph. An isolated shower Wednesday night with lows dipping to the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Thursday with an isolated shower. Seasonable with highs into the upper 40s. Clearing out Thursday night with cooler temperatures around the freezing mark.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine returns Friday and should last through the weekend and beyond. In fact, no significant disturbances are expected for perhaps up to a week. This will bring a beautiful stretch to get outside for fall activities or get the holiday decorations up.  Highs will start in the middle 40s and climb into the lower 50s by the middle of next week.

