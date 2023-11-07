Sun Prairie man accused in Walmart stabbing not competent to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of stabbing an employee at a Walmart store in Sun Prairie was found not competent to stand trial.

On Tuesday, Miguel Barajas Ceballos returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where the court found him not able to proceed with his case, court records show. The ruling comes five days after a competency report for Barajas Ceballos, the findings of which were supported by both prosecutors and the defense.

The defense attorney previously told the court Barajas-Ceballos has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requested the competency exam. Following the court’s determination, it signed an order for treatment.

Barajas Ceballos, 22, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge, along with count of fleeing or eluding an officer in a vehicle. He was being held on a $300,000 bond.

Miguel A Barajas Ceballos (Dane County Jail)

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., the attack happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, when Barajas Ceballos went into the Walmart and started attacking the victim, a 36-year-old man. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition having been stabbed mostly in the back and the head, a SPPD officer indicated at the time.

Police determined the suspect was driving a silver sedan, which was spotted near W. Main Street and O’keeffe Avenue. Officers tried to pull the car over, but it continued driving onto Highway 151, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Police continued to chase the vehicle to Madison, where officers requested assistance from neighboring agencies.

Officials say police chased Barajas-Ceballos all the way to Madison, slowing down to speeds of still more than 70 mph, before officers laid out spike strips and he crashed near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Brearly Street. The suspect crashed into another vehicle and police arrested him shortly after. The people inside the other vehicle were not hurt, Cox said.

Police later found a knife covered in blood on the passenger side floorboard of the suspect’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

In the complaint, the victim recounted how he was walking down the main aisle of the store the night of Oct. 16 when the suspect came out of a side aisle and immediately stabbed him. The victim said he tried fighting back and was able to push the suspect into a merchandise rack, and the suspect ran away.

