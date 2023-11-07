Two displaced after kitchen trash can catches fire on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire that displaced two people on Monday night on Madison’s south side.

Madison Fire Department crews arrived just after 10:45 p.m. to the apartment building and spotted smoke billowing out of a second-story window. Smoke detectors were going off and everyone inside the building got out safely, MFD recounted in its report on Tuesday.

Firefighters carried in a hose line into the building and reported seeing dark gray smoke along the ceiling of the second-floor stair landing and more smoke in one of the units. MFD noted the smoke filled the room, down to the floor.

A ladder truck crew put out the fire, while other firefighters double checked that everyone made it out of the building. Another ladder crew also ventilated the smoke out of the apartment unit and the hallway.

Madison Fire Department explained they thought the fire, which happened at an apartment unit on the 900 block of Badger Road, involved a plastic kitchen trash can. The department explained it could not definitively determine what the cause of the fire was.

The department added that residents denied using smoking materials or how the fire started.

