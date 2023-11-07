Two displaced after kitchen trash can catches fire on Madison’s south side

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire that displaced two people on Monday night on Madison’s south side.

Madison Fire Department crews arrived just after 10:45 p.m. to the apartment building and spotted smoke billowing out of a second-story window. Smoke detectors were going off and everyone inside the building got out safely, MFD recounted in its report on Tuesday.

Firefighters carried in a hose line into the building and reported seeing dark gray smoke along the ceiling of the second-floor stair landing and more smoke in one of the units. MFD noted the smoke filled the room, down to the floor.

A ladder truck crew put out the fire, while other firefighters double checked that everyone made it out of the building. Another ladder crew also ventilated the smoke out of the apartment unit and the hallway.

Madison Fire Department explained they thought the fire, which happened at an apartment unit on the 900 block of Badger Road, involved a plastic kitchen trash can. The department explained it could not definitively determine what the cause of the fire was.

The department added that residents denied using smoking materials or how the fire started.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a...
Sauk Co. man gets probation for scheme that cost Amazon over $370,000
FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos is flanked by State Rep. Robert Brooks,...
Wisconsin GOP proposes ticket fee, smaller state contribution to Brewers stadium repair plan
The Wisconsin Army National Guard joined members of the NBC15 News team for a donation...
National Guard enlisted for Share Your Holidays drive at Alliant Energy Center
After a successful kickoff, the first big event of the campaign to end hunger in southern...
National Guard enlisted for Share Your Holidays drive at Alliant Energy Center