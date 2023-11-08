Big delays expected on John Nolen Drive until Christmastime

The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its main arteries.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its main arteries. Starting early Monday morning, John Nolen Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions for several weeks.

City officials warn the lanes will remain closed all day, every day until this phase of the project is wrapped up. Crews are expected to be done by Dec. 22, its statement indicated. Until then, drivers should expect to run into congestion, particularly during rush hour.

The city recommends drivers who usually go down John Nolen Drive take another route or leave earlier than they normally would to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

The impending closure was timed to happen after crews completed work at South Broom Street and West Wilson Street, and that area was open again, the city explained. The roads are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 7.

During the closure, workers will replace storm water piping and perform electrical work on the fire alarm on the Monona Terrace tunnel, the statement noted. They will also repair some of the concrete at the nearby parking structure.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its main arteries.
Big delays expected on John Nolen Drive until Christmastime
Miguel A Barajas Ceballos
Sun Prairie man accused in Walmart stabbing not competent to stand trial
FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a...
Sauk Co. man gets probation for scheme that cost Amazon over $370,000
Two displaced after kitchen trash can catches fire on Madison’s south side