Brats and Robots showcases latest tech in robotics, automation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brats & Robots kicked off at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday, aiming to showcase the latest in robotics and automation.

It included a tradeshow, career fair and fundraiser all packed into one. The host, automation distributor Techmaster Inc., said the free event is for anyone and everyone, especially students interested in the field.

“Some of them when they hear the word robot they don’t really know what an industrial robot is, or what a collaborative robot is or what they can even do,” field sales engineer Riley Zehner said. “They get very excited very fast whenever they see some of this stuff.”

Other professionals in the robotics and automation field were invited to come to see some of the latest products and technology.

One-hundred percent of the profit from the free event will go toward providing Wisconsin schools with robotic and automation education equipment.

