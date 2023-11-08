Clouds And Showers Moving Out

Gusty winds start tonight

Sunnier skies into next week

Veterans Day looks chilly and clear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a wet and gray day across southern Wisconsin and we’re looking at possibly heavier showers still to come before this is all over. Early this morning and before sunrise we had a few thunderstorms push through that also brought us the majority of the rain. Throughout the rest of the day, it has been mostly low clouds and drizzle. Close to 1/2″ of precipitation fell at Dane County Regional by 1 p.m., and we’ll probably add a bit more to that as an enhanced line of showers will push through late afternoon.

Starting early this evening the front will move through and winds will switch out of the northwest. Gusty winds will begin to ramp up and continue to stay gusty through tomorrow. Skies will also clear this evening as drier and cooler air moves in. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s.

What’s Coming Up...

Thursday will be the beginning of an extended sunny stretch that is expected to stay with us all the way into the beginning of next week. Tomorrow’s highs will be nearer to normal, into the upper 40s, but with the gusty winds, it will feel more like the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

The weather into the weekend will stay dry with temperatures slowly on the decrease into Saturday with overnight lows into the mid-30s, to upper 20s. The beginning of next week continues the sunny streak with temperatures heading back into the 50s.

Veterans Day is looking sunny and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

