CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the performers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the acts hitting the stage.

Wilson is the leading nominee for the second year in a row, competing for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and the War and Treaty are among the performers scheduled to take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the ceremony, which will feature a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Wilson is up for nine awards, including her collaborations with HARDY (“Wait in the Truck”) and Jelly Roll (“Save Me”).

Rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll, who earlier this year topped the CMT Music Awards, has five nominations, including best new artist.

Other best new artist nominees are Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters.

More than 30 years after she won two Grammy Awards for “Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman could win a song of the year trophy from the Country Music Association, thanks to Luke Combs’ cover.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

Latest News

FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Next week Tuesday, voters in the town of Presque Isle will head to the polls for a re-do of the...
Mistakes cause Vilas Co. judge to order election re-do Nov. 14 for Presque Isle town chair
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee grapples with the reality of Craig Counsell managing the Cubs