Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Come February, as the bitter cold of a Wisconsin winter is in full swing, a new airline plans to offer another way for Dane Co. flyers looking to escape to warmer temperatures to touch down in sunny Florida.

On Wednesday, the Dane Co. Regional Airport revealed Breeze Airways would start new routes to Tampa and Orlando that month. While snowbirds may get to take advantage of the new service first, those looking to head south over summer vacation will not miss out either, as Breeze is promising year-round flights.

To mark their entry into Madison, Breeze plans to offer discounted trips to the Sunshine State, with tickets going on sale next week, according to the airport. Prospective beachgoers – or Disney fans – can buy one-way tickets to or from Tampa and Orlando for $79 each way (plus, all the requisite taxes and fees), so long as they take off before Sept. 3, 2024.

In its statement, airport officials also reminded people looking to get away, but not necessarily looking to go to Florida, they can also book non-stop trips to Charlotte, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

