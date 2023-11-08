Dane Co. non-profit gives wool sweaters a second life, donates funds to food pantries

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Old wool sweaters are getting a second life thanks to a group of local volunteers who turn them into mittens, benefiting food pantries in Dane County.

The non-profit “ReMitts” sells the handmade wool mittens at a number of businesses across Dane Co. and they’re only available in November and December.

For $40 a pair, the proceeds go directly to three local food pantries: St. Vincent De Paul, WayForward Resources and The River Food Pantry.

ReMitts is also asking if you have any 100% wool sweaters sitting in your closet, to donate them to be turned into mittens!

Sweaters must be 100% wool. Buttons can also be donated in all colors, shapes and sizes. Monetary donations can also be made for supplies to be purchased by ReMitts volunteers.

