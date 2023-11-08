Dane Co. non-profit gives wool sweaters a second life, donates funds to food pantries

The mittens are then sold at about 30 Dane County businesses, including St. Vincent de Paul stores, Barriques Coffee Roasters and Cafes, Brennan’s Market, and Metcalfe’s Markets for “a suggested donation of $35 per pair.”(Kylie Jacobs)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Old wool sweaters are getting a second life thanks to a group of local volunteers who turn them into mittens, benefiting food pantries in Dane County.

The non-profit “ReMitts” sells the handmade wool mittens at a number of businesses across Dane Co. and they’re only available in November and December.

For $40 a pair, the proceeds go directly to three local food pantries: St. Vincent De Paul, WayForward Resources and The River Food Pantry.

ReMitts is also asking if you have any 100% wool sweaters sitting in your closet, to donate them to be turned into mittens!

Sweaters must be 100% wool. Buttons can also be donated in all colors, shapes and sizes. Monetary donations can also be made for supplies to be purchased by ReMitts volunteers.

