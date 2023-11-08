Found body in Walworth Co. being investigated as homicide

Authorities determined a woman found dead along a road in Walworth County was killed in Milwaukee and then driven to where she was located.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities determined a woman found dead along a road in Walworth County was killed in Milwaukee and then driven to where she was located.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s body was found shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 2, near Creek Road, in the Town of Darien.

The Sheriff’s Office explained in an update Wednesday that the victim was found about 20 yards away from the road with gunshot wounds.

An autopsy was conducted the day after the Milwaukee woman’s body was found, and the Sheriff’s Office stated pictures of her tattoos were sent out to officials statewide in an effort to identify the victim.

The victim was identified as Cieara Berry, 41, after the Milwaukee Police Department called Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office about a missing persons case. Officials explained that the agencies compared the tattoos and other information to make the identification.

Investigators determined the woman was killed in Milwaukee, and the suspect drove her to the Town of Darien. No information about the suspect was included in Wednesday’s update from Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office.

