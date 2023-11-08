Homeland Security and FBI put on ransomware cyber protection training at UW-Madison

UW-Madison hosted a cyber security exercise as ransomware attacks are on the rise in Wisconsin.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
”Ransomware is rampant and increasing,” UW Madison Computer Science Professor Barton Miller said. “In the real world it’s not a question of if you’re going to be attacked or not. You will.”

American Family Insurance, Kwik Trip and Rock County are three organizations that dealt with ransomware attacks in October.

Miller said AI tools make it easier for hackers to participate in the criminal activity because it disguises fake logos, improves grammar and makes it harder for people to identify phishing schemes.

Homeland Security and FBI put on ransomware cyber protection training at UW Madison(Marcus Aarsvold)

Miller recommends people take a breath, talk to a co-worker and their information technology team before clicking on a link that is urging them to do so.

He said the best way to prevent ransomware attacks is for people to put up as many protections as they can, like two factor authentication. He said having a strong password and a new code sent to a cellphone with each login prevents someone else form accessing an account they should not.

“Second factor authentication means somebody can’t unilaterally get your account, password and login,” he said. “They can’t then act on your behalf because they won’t have that second factor.”

He said it’s hard to encrypt or lock someone out of their data and then hold it hostage if the hackers can’t get in.

”If they’re not asking you for a second form of access like a text message, email or authenticator you shouldn’t be doing any business at all with them,” he said. ”It can happen to anybody. It could happen to somebody trying to get you let you have access to your bank account, your Amazon account and whatever kind of valuable resource you may log into recently.”

Miller worked with U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Guard to run the ransomware simulation at UW-Madison on Tuesday for students hoping to go into the cyber security field after graduation.

”It almost seems like a little dance and trying to outsmart each other,” UW-Madison Senior Yash Butani said. ”Living in this digital world where computers are kind of running the show increasingly our data is more at risk and just learning how our systems and data is secured is really really interesting. The intricacies of kind of how systems interact and play with each other.”

Butani said he’s pursuing a career in cyber security to help protect people’s data.

