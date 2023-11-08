Janesville Vietnam War veteran recognized

Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Janesville veteran Sergeant Al Pacheco with the First...
Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Janesville veteran Sergeant Al Pacheco with the First Congressional District’s 2023 Veteran of the Year Award.(Bryan Steil's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville Vietnam War veteran was honored on Monday not only for his service, but his impact in the community.

Sergeant Al Pacheco received the First Congressional District’s 2023 Veteran of the Year Award, which was presented to him by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.

“Sergeant Pacheco’s devotion to duty and country is unparalleled, and it was my honor to present him with the Veteran of the Year Award,” Steil said. “I know I speak for our entire community when I say thank you, Al, for your tremendous service to our country.”

Steil’s Office explained Sgt. Pacheco was chosen to serve in an Armored Personnel Carrier during the Vietnam War, and a bomb detonated under the carrier he was in.

Sgt. Pacheco continued his service to others long after his time in the military, Steil’s Office explained. He works with many veteran focused organizations, and was described as a “soldier’s soldier.”

