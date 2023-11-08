Names released of drivers killed in Town of Deerfield crash

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names Wednesday of the two people who died in a head-on crash in the Town of Deerfield over the weekend.

According to medical examiner, Ignacio Juarez Celis, 35, and Kara Therrell, 44, died in the collision, which happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along State Hwy. 73, near the Co. Hwy. BB. Its preliminary report indicated Milwaukee man and Madison woman died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Celis and Therrell were both driving the vehicles involved in the crash, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated. Its initial statement indicated one of their vehicles was heading south in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with the other one.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Medical Examiner indicated which driver was in which vehicle. Investigators suspect speed and impairment played roles in the crash.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment, the statement continued. One dog also died, while another survived.

The wreck closed State Hwy. 73 for approximately three hours as investigation examined the scene, and it was cleared. During that time, a Sheriff’s Office cruiser was struck by a speeding vehicle, whose driver appeared to be impaired, the Sheriff’s Office reported. That deputy, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser was struck with a deputy in it while investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Deerfield, on Nov. 8, 2023. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office released two pictures of the cruiser involved in the collision along with a statement from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett urging people not to driver while under the influence.

“Impaired driving continues to play a significant role in serious injury and fatality crashes in Wisconsin,” he said. “Impaired driving is not a mistake; it’s a choice.

