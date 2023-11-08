New banners hung from Bascom Hall honor Ho-Chunk Nation

UW-Madison held a campus celebration Tuesday to view new Ho-Chunk Nation themed banners, commissioned as part of the university’s 175th anniversary.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UW-Madison held a campus celebration Tuesday to view new Ho-Chunk Nation themed banners, commissioned as part of the university's 175th anniversary.

The three-panel banners titled “Seed by Seed” incorporate the effect of thousands of beads, showcasing symbols and traditional colors of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The work aims to honor those whose ancestral land UW-Madison is now on.

The pieces are the work of doctoral student Molli Pauliot and two professors at the university, Marianne Fairbanks and Stephen Hilyard.

“As you view the banners, I hope you all better understand the history of campus, the Madison area and you understand how each one of us is now part of that story,” said Pauliot. “It is my hope that this design be used for more than just these banners and the university’s students refer to them for a better understanding on how the Ho-Chunk people are tied to this land.”

A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.
A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.

Ho-Chunk Nation President Jon Greendeer, UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, and Pauliot, all spoke at the event.

The banners will hang from the front of Bascom Hall through the month of November, which is celebrated as Native November on the UW-Madison campus. The banners will come back in the spring as part of a regular rotation of themed banners on Bascom Hall.

A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.
A campus celebration was held Tuesday to view Ho–Chunk-themed banners at UW–Madison.

