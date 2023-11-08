“Odyssey” offers educational opportunities for veterans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A non-profit connected to the University of Wisconsin focuses on helping veterans who might be challenged by their transition from military to civilian life.

Director Erin Celello says “Odyssey: Beyond Wars” is off to a great start this fall.

Odyssey helps veterans get education that can help boost their path to college or just help them in their day-to-day.

“We do everything from reading the classics -- Plato, Socrates, and all sorts of poetry -- to, last night, we did a printmaking workshop,” Celello said.

The program meets once a week and is open to veterans of all ages.

Alumnus and veteran Sanford Jones says Odyssey was a great experience for him and his son, who were in the same class.

“The Odyssey gave us a chance to be able to look towards going further to school,” Jones said. “There were probably four people in my class who went on to get degrees.”

For more information, visit https://odyssey.wisc.edu/about/beyondwars/.

