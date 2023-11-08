“Odyssey” offers educational opportunities for veterans

Odyssey helps veterans get education that can help boost their path to college or just help them in their day-to-day.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A non-profit connected to the University of Wisconsin focuses on helping veterans who might be challenged by their transition from military to civilian life.

Director Erin Celello says “Odyssey: Beyond Wars” is off to a great start this fall.

Odyssey helps veterans get education that can help boost their path to college or just help them in their day-to-day.

“We do everything from reading the classics -- Plato, Socrates, and all sorts of poetry -- to, last night, we did a printmaking workshop,” Celello said.

The program meets once a week and is open to veterans of all ages.

Alumnus and veteran Sanford Jones says Odyssey was a great experience for him and his son, who were in the same class.

“The Odyssey gave us a chance to be able to look towards going further to school,” Jones said. “There were probably four people in my class who went on to get degrees.”

For more information, visit https://odyssey.wisc.edu/about/beyondwars/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

Latest News

Wheeler is translating military healthcare into civilian healthcare as a medical assistant tech...
‘Heroes for Healthcare’: Nonprofit helps Wis. veterans find post-military medical jobs
A Wisconsin nonprofit is finding ways to help those who have served, expediting veterans’ paths...
‘Heroes for Healthcare’: Nonprofit helps Wis. veterans find post-military medical jobs
crime
Found body in Walworth Co. being investigated as homicide
Authorities determined a woman found dead along a road in Walworth County was killed in...
Found body in Walworth Co. being investigated as homicide
Five presidential hopefuls are looking ahead to 2024.
Looking ahead to third Republican presidential primary debate