Second Harvest foodbank receives over 30,000 shelf-stable milk cartons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry received a sought after donation Tuesday morning that will help it continue to provide nutritious food to people in need.

Kemps Manufacturing Facility in Cedarburg donated 800,000 shelf-stable Giving Cow milks to foodbanks throughout the Midwest, including more than 30,000 chocolate milk packs going to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Milk is one of the most highly requested items for food pantries, but because of the challenge of refrigerating milk, most food pantries don’t have enough cold storage.

The Giving Cow milk cartons are a shelf-stable solution that doesn’t require refrigeration.

“We realize that the food pantries from a storage perspective don’t have a lot of space for refrigerated milk, so this is a nice option to just be able to put it next to canned goods and not have to take refrigerated space to be able to house it and give it to those that are in need of milk,” said retail sales manager Chris Jeserig.

The Giving Cow cartons will last up to a year, while fresh milk typically only lasts about 20 days.

