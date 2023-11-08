Second Harvest foodbank receives over 30,000 shelf-stable milk cartons

A Dane County food pantry received a sought after donation Tuesday that will help it continue to provide nutritious food to people in need.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry received a sought after donation Tuesday morning that will help it continue to provide nutritious food to people in need.

Kemps Manufacturing Facility in Cedarburg donated 800,000 shelf-stable Giving Cow milks to foodbanks throughout the Midwest, including more than 30,000 chocolate milk packs going to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Milk is one of the most highly requested items for food pantries, but because of the challenge of refrigerating milk, most food pantries don’t have enough cold storage.

The Giving Cow milk cartons are a shelf-stable solution that doesn’t require refrigeration.

“We realize that the food pantries from a storage perspective don’t have a lot of space for refrigerated milk, so this is a nice option to just be able to put it next to canned goods and not have to take refrigerated space to be able to house it and give it to those that are in need of milk,” said retail sales manager Chris Jeserig.

The Giving Cow cartons will last up to a year, while fresh milk typically only lasts about 20 days.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Homeland Security and FBI put on ransomware cyber protection training at UW Madison
Homeland Security and FBI put on ransomware cyber protection training at UW-Madison
Two displaced after kitchen trash can catches fire on Madison’s south side
Wisconsin Senate approves amendment blocking church closures during public state of emergencies
MPD: Manager holds suspect in hotel elevator after employees attacked