Showers Today; Sun Tomorrow

Spotty showers today

Decreasing clouds tonight

Weekend Sunshine

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers are around to start off the day. Low pressure will be passing by to the south of here and it will keep some scattered to isolated showers in the forecast as we roll through the morning and into the early part of the afternoon. Additional precipitation will generally be fairly light and spotty.

Spotty showers are expected for today with sunshine returning tomorrow. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

With the clouds and showers around though temperatures will struggle a bit. Highs today are only expected to manage About 50°. High-pressure will begin to build in behind our area of low pressure tonight. The skies are expected to clear prior to daybreak. Lots of sunshine is then in the forecast for the remainder of the week, the weekend, and into next week as well.

Looking Ahead...

An extended stretch of dry weather will be seen. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be on the cool side with readings expected in the middle 40s. Temperatures will rebound a bit into next week as well. Highs by Monday and Tuesday are expected to be well into the 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.