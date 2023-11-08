Showers Today; Sun Tomorrow

Any Rain will be Isolated in Nature
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
  • Spotty showers today
  • Decreasing clouds tonight
  • Weekend Sunshine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers are around to start off the day. Low pressure will be passing by to the south of here and it will keep some scattered to isolated showers in the forecast as we roll through the morning and into the early part of the afternoon. Additional precipitation will generally be fairly light and spotty.

Spotty showers are expected for today with sunshine returning tomorrow.
What’s Coming Up...

With the clouds and showers around though temperatures will struggle a bit. Highs today are only expected to manage About 50°. High-pressure will begin to build in behind our area of low pressure tonight. The skies are expected to clear prior to daybreak. Lots of sunshine is then in the forecast for the remainder of the week, the weekend, and into next week as well.

Looking Ahead...

An extended stretch of dry weather  will be seen. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be on the cool side with readings expected in the middle 40s. Temperatures will rebound a bit into next week as well. Highs by Monday and Tuesday are expected to be well into the 50s.

