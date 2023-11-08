Suspect arrested after toddler possibly overdosed on Fentanyl, Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Wis. (WMTV) – A one-year-old child in the Town of West Point may have ingested fentanyl and needed Narcan before being taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sauk Prairie Police Dept. officers found the toddler around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday after responding to a 911 call from a person saying the child was unconscious and may have gotten into drugs or poison, the Sheriff’s Office explained. While the home was in the county, it was close to Prairie du Sac, leading the Sheriff’s Office to ask SPPD officers to also rush to the scene.

The child was showing signs of a drug overdose, the officers said, leading them to administer Narcan, an emergency opioid treatment. The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Due to the quick response of law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel, the child was able to receive Narcan and survived this tragic incident,” Sheriff Roger Brander wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

Investigators found drug use was happening at the home, and they reported finding fentanyl, some of which the child likely swallowed, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

When they wrapped their inquiry, deputies arrested a rural Prairie du Sac man who had what investigators believe is fentanyl. The suspect, identified as Brady Jensen, was arrested on a count of neglecting a child, as well as multiple drug charges. The Sheriff’s Office noted Jensen, 32, was already on probation for previous drug-related conviction.

Jenson made his initial appearance in a Columbia Co. courtroom Wednesday where the judge ordered his bond be set at $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office statement prior to the hearing stated more charges could be coming as its investigation continues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Dane Co. Regional Airport revealed Breeze Airways would start new routes to...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
The Dane Co. Medical examiner released the names of the Madison woman and Milwaukee man who...
Names released of drivers killed in Town of Deerfield crash
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names Wednesday of the two people who died...
Names released of drivers killed in Town of Deerfield crash
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February