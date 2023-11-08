Suspect arrested after toddler possibly overdosed on Fentanyl, Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WEST POINT, Wis. (WMTV) – A one-year-old child in the Town of West Point may have ingested fentanyl and needed Narcan before being taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sauk Prairie Police Dept. officers found the toddler around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday after responding to a 911 call from a person saying the child was unconscious and may have gotten into drugs or poison, the Sheriff’s Office explained. While the home was in the county, it was close to Prairie du Sac, leading the Sheriff’s Office to ask SPPD officers to also rush to the scene.

The child was showing signs of a drug overdose, the officers said, leading them to administer Narcan, an emergency opioid treatment. The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Due to the quick response of law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel, the child was able to receive Narcan and survived this tragic incident,” Sheriff Roger Brander wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

Investigators found drug use was happening at the home, and they reported finding fentanyl, some of which the child likely swallowed, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

When they wrapped their inquiry, deputies arrested a rural Prairie du Sac man who had what investigators believe is fentanyl. The suspect, identified as Brady Jensen, was arrested on a count of neglecting a child, as well as multiple drug charges. The Sheriff’s Office noted Jensen, 32, was already on probation for previous drug-related conviction.

Jenson made his initial appearance in a Columbia Co. courtroom Wednesday where the judge ordered his bond be set at $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office statement prior to the hearing stated more charges could be coming as its investigation continues.

