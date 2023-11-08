Tomah man sentenced for fraud, claiming to be disabled veteran

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tomah man was sentenced for gaining hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming his business was owned by a service-disabled veteran, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Jonathan Walker, 46, owned Walker Investment Properties, a heating and air conditioning contractor in Tomah. By claiming WIP was a service-disabled veteran owned small business, Walker was able to obtain two contracts from the Department of Defense, the DOJ explained.

The two contracts totaled to almost $2 million for WIP to do work at Fort McCoy. The company got $482,577 from the two contracts, according to the DOJ.

Officials say Walker had fraudulently confirmed he was a service-disabled veteran on eight separate occasions, despite having never served in the military.

Walker was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for wire fraud, along with $72,000 of restitution and a $10,000 fine.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say
James Yoblonski's father, William, is offering a reward for the return of his son.
Ahead of gun deer season in Wisconsin, hunters should look out for Yoblonski evidence

Latest News

Life at 1737 S. Jargo Rd. Captured of Ethel Lund's family between 1955 and 1962.
Life at 1737 S. Jargo Rd.
Temperatures will feel even cooler
Clouds And Showers Moving Out
But cooler air is also coming
Plenty of sunshine on the way
Tickets for the new Breeze Airways flights start next week.
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February