Tomah man sentenced for fraud, claiming to be disabled veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tomah man was sentenced for gaining hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming his business was owned by a service-disabled veteran, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Jonathan Walker, 46, owned Walker Investment Properties, a heating and air conditioning contractor in Tomah. By claiming WIP was a service-disabled veteran owned small business, Walker was able to obtain two contracts from the Department of Defense, the DOJ explained.

The two contracts totaled to almost $2 million for WIP to do work at Fort McCoy. The company got $482,577 from the two contracts, according to the DOJ.

Officials say Walker had fraudulently confirmed he was a service-disabled veteran on eight separate occasions, despite having never served in the military.

Walker was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for wire fraud, along with $72,000 of restitution and a $10,000 fine.

