UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s birthing center celebrates 120 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thousands of lives began within the walls of UnityPoint Health-Meriter and now the hospital is celebrating a major milestone. The first baby delivered in its birthing center was born more than 120 years ago.

Lauren Johnson delivered three babies at the hospital. She shared scary and joyful moments in the birthing center.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter officials say it’s the home to the busiest birthing center in Wisconsin — with 4,600 babies born in 2021. The birthing center received major upgrades since its opening in 1903.

Johnson had her first C-section in August. She says health providers guided her and her partner through every step.

Lauren Johnson (WMTV)

“They all really try to explain everything as it’s happening, which in this emergency C-section I had was really important to me to know what’s going on--even though they have to move very quickly.”

After the procedure her newborn was placed in the NICU for 11 days.

“That was very scary and filled with a lot of emotions, on top of just having a baby. The support from the staff is really incredible and made the whole experience, which could be seen so negatively, actually very positive,” Johnson said.

Johnson had her oldest son in 2014 and her daughter in 2021. As they get older she loves to see their relationship blossom with their youngest sibling.

Lauren Johnson and her three kids (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“They really can take on that big sibling role. They’re great helpers,” she said. “They love to show off their little brother and it’s been fun to see them grow into really responsible big siblings.”

Johnson was also born at Meriter.

“It’s cool to be able to say this was mom when she was your age,” Johnson said. “Mom was born at the same hospital you were born at.”

She says she collected her kids’ baby hats and wristbands given at the hospital for them to to look back on as they get older.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.