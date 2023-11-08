Williams’ double-double leads Badgers to seventh-straight home opener win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball beat UW-Milwaukee 62-51 in their season openers.

Sophomore forward Serah Williams had a 18 point, 14 rebound double-double to lead the Badgers. Freshman guard D’Yanis Jimenez added 16 points in her first game for the Badgers.

Monday’s win was the seventh-straight home opener win for the Badgers, but Milwaukee had a few runs to make it a single-digit lead before Wisconsin pulled away. Kendall Nead had 18 points for Milwaukee, including some third quarter 3s and a late fourth quarter bucket in the paint to make it just a five-point game.

Up next, Wisconsin will play Western Illinois on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

