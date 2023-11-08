World War II veteran returns to Normandy, nearly 80 years after he fought there

A pair of World War II veterans went to Normandy for an unforgettable trip, reminding them of when they fought nearly eight decades ago.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of World War II veterans went to Normandy for an unforgettable trip, reminding them of when they fought nearly eight decades ago.

Eugene “Gene” Kleindl and William “Bill” Hunter joined organizers with VetsRoll, a group based in South Beloit, for the weeklong trip to France and Belgium in late October.

Kleindl, 101 years old, was an Army medic during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. The event became known as the largest amphibious invasion in military history, according to the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

“I never thought I’d enjoy that trip. It was a whole week long. I have to really thank everybody that had a part in sponsoring me,” Klendl said. “That was really swell.”

June 8, 1944 - U.S. troops set up command posts on Utah Beach
June 8, 1944 - U.S. troops set up command posts on Utah Beach(Courtesy of Eisenhower Presidential Library)

A part of the itinerary was to trace Kleindl’s footsteps at Utah Beach, where he was shipped out on June 7, 1944 and landed the following day.

Hunter, who’s 100 years old, jokes, “I was the kid between the two of us because he must be at least four weeks older than I am.”

The World War II Navy veteran served in the Pacific, a part of the armed guard. While he did not take part in the Normandy invasion, he said he still felt connected to the trip. “I had a lot of friends, of course, that were in the invasion of Normandy that were in different service, Army and Marines and so forth,” he said.

Eugene "Gene" Kleindl returns to Utah Beach
Eugene "Gene" Kleindl returns to Utah Beach(Courtesy of Drywater Production)

The pair of veterans did not know each other prior to the trip but shared in their memories, including of friends who died in the war.

Kleindl visited his friend’s grave. “Sad in a way,” he said. “[There are] so many graves over there. It’s just amazing. People over here don’t realize how many people were killed in World War II.”

The tour went on to include programs at the Normandy Victory Museum, a meeting with French civilians who were there during the 1944 invasion and a dinner with Belgian WWII veterans.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime,” Hunter said. “It was ten times better than I ever thought it would be, the entire trip.”

