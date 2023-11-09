86-year-old man dies after Grant Co. crash

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An 86-year-old man died after a crash in Grant County earlier this week, officials reported Thursday.

The rural Dodgeville man was driving an SUV with two passengers Monday eastbound on County Road A, west of County Road D, explained the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined he failed to slow down at a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment on the east side of County Road D, in Platteville.

The SUV went several hundred feet into a cornfield before stopping.

Officials were told about the crash around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, first responders removed the driver from the vehicle and took him to a hospital.

The man, identified as Eugene Schriefer, died the next day at the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Schriefer may have suffered a medical issue just before the crash, so they are still investigating his cause of death.

The two other passengers, an 84-year-old Dodgeville resident and 76-year-old Mineral Point resident, both reported had minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelt at the time, the Sheriff’s Office added.

