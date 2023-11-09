86-year-old man dies after Grant Co. crash

crash
crash(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An 86-year-old man died after a crash in Grant County earlier this week, officials reported Thursday.

The rural Dodgeville man was driving an SUV with two passengers Monday eastbound on County Road A, west of County Road D, explained the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined he failed to slow down at a T-intersection and crashed into an embankment on the east side of County Road D, in Platteville.

The SUV went several hundred feet into a cornfield before stopping.

Officials were told about the crash around 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, first responders removed the driver from the vehicle and took him to a hospital.

The man, identified as Eugene Schriefer, died the next day at the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Schriefer may have suffered a medical issue just before the crash, so they are still investigating his cause of death.

The two other passengers, an 84-year-old Dodgeville resident and 76-year-old Mineral Point resident, both reported had minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelt at the time, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say

Latest News

Cold but dry for the games
Dry Conditions Stay
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release
President Biden will visit the stateline on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Biden celebrates a labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-centered economy