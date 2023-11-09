Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett

(Gray News) – Alanis Morissette is hitting the road next summer on The Triple Moon Tour, she announced Thursday.

Supporting acts include Joan Jett and Morgan Wade.

The tour will stop in 31 cities, starting June 9 in Phoenix and ending Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.

General on-sale starts Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can sign up for a presale code for early access to tickets on Morissette’s website here.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

June 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre



June 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center



June 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion



June 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion



June 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



June 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre



June 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre



June 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena



June 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion



June 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek



June 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion



July 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion



July 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center



July 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts



July 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre



July 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater



July 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage



July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre



July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center



July 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center



July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center



July 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater



July 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



Aug. 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre



Aug. 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater



Aug. 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center



Aug. 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre



Aug. 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena



Aug. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum



Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.