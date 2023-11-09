Bright Sunshine, But Breezy Today

A Chilly Start to the Weekend
Between systems, the wind is really going to kick up today as well.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
  • Lots of sun today
  • Clear and cold tonight
  • Weekend sunshine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll see lots of sunshine across the state of Wisconsin for today. High pressure will dominate the weather, but since it will be building in from the west, wind will be out of the northwest. Between systems, the wind is really going to kick up today as well. We will see sustained winds in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts as high as 35 or even 40 mph.

Lots of sunshine but cool temperatures over the next couple of days.
Lots of sunshine but cool temperatures over the next couple of days.(wmtv)
What’s Coming Up...

More sunshine is coming up for tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend. Our ridge will continue to dominate the weather even into next week. Temperatures are expected to recover a bit as well.

Looking Ahead...

Highs on Saturday are still expected in the mid 40s a little bit below average, but by Saturday high temperatures are expected to reach the 50s. The warming trend will continue into next week with highs well into the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

