Bright Sunshine, But Breezy Today

Lots of sun today

Clear and cold tonight

Weekend sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll see lots of sunshine across the state of Wisconsin for today. High pressure will dominate the weather, but since it will be building in from the west, wind will be out of the northwest. Between systems, the wind is really going to kick up today as well. We will see sustained winds in the 15 to 20 mph range with gusts as high as 35 or even 40 mph.

What’s Coming Up...

More sunshine is coming up for tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend. Our ridge will continue to dominate the weather even into next week. Temperatures are expected to recover a bit as well.

Looking Ahead...

Highs on Saturday are still expected in the mid 40s a little bit below average, but by Saturday high temperatures are expected to reach the 50s. The warming trend will continue into next week with highs well into the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

