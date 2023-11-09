Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says

A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th birthday. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed this week just days before her birthday.

Heather Waldron told WDBJ that a boy shot her 17-year-old daughter Serenity Hawley in the chest before police found their bodies in a parking garage.

Police said officers were called to the parking garage near Virginia Tech University on Tuesday evening regarding two bodies being found in a parked vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately identify the bodies due to them being juveniles but said they were students at Blacksburg High School.

According to officers, they found the two students as well as a weapon inside the vehicle.

“Be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child, and it’s only something that you see on TV,” Waldron said.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the situation remains under investigation.

Waldron said her daughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday.

She called her daughter a “wonderful child who was sweet, loving and very trusting.”

The Hawley family has since started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

“Anything helps, and all donations are accepted. Please hug your loved ones and continue to emit love as Serenity did,” the family shared.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led officials on a chase and...
Suspect arrested after chase into Madison apartment complex, Monona police say

Latest News

Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
Alanis Morissette arrives at the opening night red carpet for "Jagged Little Pill" on...
Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett
Alanis Morissette is hitting the road next summer on The Triple Moon Tour, she announced...
Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett
A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis.
In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers make it somewhat official