Deals and local events to celebrate Veterans Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans Day is coming up Saturday, Nov. 11. Here are some events in the area to celebrate and honor veterans.

Baraboo:

Beloit:

Veterans Day Ceremony Grinnell Hall Senior Center -- 631 Bluff St. Friday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.



Cottage Grove:

Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch Drumlin Reserve -- 107 E Reynolds St. Friday, Nov. 10, 12-1 p.m.



Cross Plains:

Veteran’s Day Free Meals The Red Mouse -- 3738 Cty Hwy. P Veterans can eat free breakfast and lunch Saturday, Nov. 11



Madison:

175 Years of Wisconsin Service Capitol Rotunda Friday Nov. 10. Music starts at 9:15 a.m., ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast Main Lounge at Memorial Union Friday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. Following the breakfast, free miniature flags will be available to place on Bascom Hill

Public Brewing Veterans Day Tap Night Mr Brews Taphouse -- 610 Junction Rd. Ste. 107 For every Bomb Pop Beer ordered, $1 donated to Folds of Honor Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m.



Milton:

Veterans Day Ceremony Veterans Park -- 430 Hilltop Dr. Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.



Portage:

Veterans Day Ceremony Portage High School Gymnasium -- 301 E. Collins St. Thursday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.



Stoughton:

Patriotic Quilt Donation VA Hospital Saturday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day flag placement Memorial Veterans Park Flag placement begins at 6:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 11 a.m.



Sun Prairie:

Veterans Day Celebration Pizza Pit Sun Prairie -- 330 W Main St. 11% of sales go to local VFW Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Wisconsin Dells:

Veterans Day at the Antique Mall Wisconsin Dells Craft and Antique Mall Property -- E10964 Moon Rd. Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Other events and deals:

Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfasts Free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military All Hy-Vees Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pick ‘N Save and Metro Market Discounts 10% off purchases for veterans and active military members All Pick ‘N Save and Metro Markets Saturday, Nov. 11

Festival Foods Discounts Veterans can pick up 12 free products while supplies last All Festival Foods Saturday, Nov. 11



