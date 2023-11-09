Dry Conditions Stay

No precipitation expected in the next 7 days
Cold but dry for the games
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Winds ease tonight
  • Friday will be the coolest for the week
  • Great weather day for Veterans Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a wet and gray day yesterday, we began the day sunny and cool.  With high pressure moving into our area, those clear skies will stay with us through the rest of the evening.  With the tight pressure gradient between the outgoing low to the east and the incoming high to the west, winds today were gusty, anywhere from 25+ mph.  Tonight, winds will begin to ease, but still stay a bit breezy early into Friday.  Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 30s, with most of us below freezing.

Friday will be the chilliest day we have for the next 7 days with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s.  Clouds will be on the increase during the middle of the day, but will only stick around till early evening, then clearer skies will be back.  For Friday night football, plan on temperatures for the start of the games to be in the mid-30s, dropping down into the upper 20s by the 4th quarter.  Winds will be light, but still plan on bundling up.

What’s Coming Up...

Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday and there are lots of outdoor events across our area. The good news is that we’re looking at plenty of sun to start the day with some clouds on the increase towards the early evening.  Temperatures will stay near the mid-40s, but winds will again stay light.

Looking Ahead...

For the end of the weekend and into next week, dry conditions will be the trend and temperatures will slowly rise.  By Wednesday highs will be reaching the upper 50s with some of us around 60.

