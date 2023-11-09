‘Heroes for Healthcare’: Nonprofit helps Wis. veterans find post-military medical jobs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin nonprofit is finding ways to help those who have served, expediting veterans’ paths to their dream job.

‘Heroes for Healthcare’ supports military veterans in finding civilian medical jobs after their time serving.

The program was created after a bipartisan legislative bill was signed into law in Wisconsin in March 2022. It temporarily waives the credential and license requirements for eligible Army medics, Navy corpsmen and Air Force techs, allowing them to work in civilian health care roles while they seek additional medical credentials or licenses.

Kelly Wheeler was a Navy corpsman for seven years, signing right out of high school. After starting a family, Wheeler wanted to come home, but was worried about next steps.

“I knew I always wanted to do nursing, but being a corpsman, none of the training translates over into the civilian sector,” she said. “So, I thought I was gonna have to completely start over from zero.”

President and founder of Heroes for Healthcare Laura Hanoski says many veterans in the healthcare realm are promised they will find a job after the military.

“When they come out and they apply for a job, they’re told that they can’t work because they don’t have a license no matter how many years of training and experience, they have our education, they’re not capable of using that on the civilian side,” Hanoski said.

Heroes for Healthcare partners with a variety of healthcare organizations and schools, connecting the highly-trained veterans with secondary education and a job.

“We wanted to create more of a hybrid program where there was a requirement for higher education. And so now they could come out and work you using their skills, knowledge and ability from the military, working within the scope of practice they use, and they have to sign an agreement that they’re going back to school.”

Wheeler is translating military healthcare into civilian healthcare as a medical assistant tech at UW Health. She’s also working at her hometown clinic in Cottage Grove a few days a week.

“It’s the biggest deal for corpsman, getting out and starting over and now we don’t have to start over,” she said. “We can just continue, because we learn so much and we have so much hands on experience in the Navy. So, it’s a really great opportunity just to continue our training.”

Hanoski says anyone in the state who has served can reach out to Heroes for Healthcare for guidance. For more information on the organization, visit https://heroesforhealthcare.org/.

